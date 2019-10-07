App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK PM Boris Johnson urges EU to respond to his Brexit plan

Johnson told reporters on a hospital visit outside London that Britain had made a very generous, fair and reasonable offer

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the European Union to set out in detail its concerns with his Brexit plan and said he had already made a "big compromise" to agree a new deal.

Johnson told reporters on a hospital visit outside London that Britain had made a very generous, fair and reasonable offer.

"What we'd like to hear from you (the European Union) now is what your thoughts are," he said. "If you have issues with any of the proposals that we've come up with, then let's get into the detail and discuss them.

Close
"The issue is, what is the EU's objection to that, what is their suggestion, where are they coming from? We haven't really heard the detail from them about what they think the problems are."

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Brexit #Current Affairs #Politics #world

