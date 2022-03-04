English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK PM Boris Johnson to seek UN Security Council meeting

    Boris Johnson says Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine...” "This is a catastrophe for our continent." (Image: Reuters)

    The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian troops in Ukraine attacked a nuclear power plant and sparked a fire. Johnson's office says he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of the morning.

    He says Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners. Johnson's office says he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of the morning.

    Johnson's office says he and Zelenskyy agree Russia must immediately cease attacking and allow emergency services unfettered access to the plant.

    The two agree a ceasefire is essential. The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe, Johnson's office said in a statement.

    He said (the United Kingdom) would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further. The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe, Johnson's office said in a statement.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he also spoke with Zelenskyy about the attacks on the power plant. These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately, he said on Twitter.
