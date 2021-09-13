UK PM Boris Johnson to hold talks with Joe Biden this month

Biden’s task, like his predecessors before him, will be mark the moment with a mix of grief and resolve. (Image: AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain's frayed relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the U.S. for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on September 21, the report said.