Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK PM Boris Johnson to go to Brussels for 'useful' Brexit meetings: Report

Citing a senior ministerial source, Rigby added that a "dawn dash" is likely and a deal is close but Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is "still not over line".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Brussels early Thursday in a move to have some useful meetings for a Brexit deal, Beth Rigby, Sky News political editor, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

European Council President Donald Tusk is set to chair a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, including Johnson, on Thursday and Friday.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #UK #World News

