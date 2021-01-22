MARKET NEWS

UK PM Boris Johnson says too early to say when national lockdown will end

"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
Boris Johnson: The new strain of coronavirus and the fresh set of crises brought forth by it for the United Kingdom apart, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn't been viewed too positively for his handling of the pandemic, if reports are to be believed. In March he had said that he is shaking hands "continuously" and that he did, in fact, shook hands "with everybody" at a hospital with coronavirus patients. By the end of that month, he had tested positive for the virus, and was hospitalised in April. Ever since, 2020 has been a year of intermittent lockdowns for the UK, with the latest lockdown being imposed after a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus was detected.

It is too early to say when the national COVID lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that persistently high infection levels demonstrated how infectious a new variant was.

"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.

"What we're seeing in the ONS data, in the REACT survey, we're seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arrive just before Christmas. There's no doubt it does spread very fast indeed."
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
