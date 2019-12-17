App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK PM Boris Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

Making any extension illegal, a move first reported by ITV, would set up a potential cliff-edge unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the European Union in just 11 months.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take the bold step of legislating to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, British media including The Times and the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.



After the United Kingdom leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a new trading relationship.

Close

By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to strike a trade deal to 11 months from nearly three years.

related news

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson's spokesman had said earlier.

While Johnson's large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a bold message to the EU. The bloc's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that 11 months is not enough time to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:18 am

#Boris Johnson #Brexit #UK #World News

