World
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK PM Boris Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on September 3 when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

"This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #United Kingdom

