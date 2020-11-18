UK PM Boris Johnson bans sale of petrol, diesel cars from 2030

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on November 18 that Britain would ban petrol and diesel vehicle sales from 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, as a part of a 10-point plan for a "green industrial revolution".

The British premier has earmarked £12 billion (13.4 billion euros, $15.9 billion) for the wide-ranging plans, which he hopes will secure up to 250,000 jobs and help meet a target for the UK to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The proposals include quadrupling offshore wind power within a decade while scaling up hydrogen production capacity for industry, transport, power and homes.

The government said sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will end in 2030, though hybrid vehicles can be sold until 2035.

The investment will also be made in zero-emission public transport, alongside research into zero-emission planes and ships, and in making cycling and walking "more attractive".

The plans contain broader aims to make Britain a "world-leader" in carbon capture technology and the City of London a "global centre of green finance". The government will also spend £525 million on developing large and smaller-scale nuclear plants, and new advanced modular reactors, in a move likely to anger environmentalists.

"My 10-point plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net-zero by 2050," Johnson said in a statement ahead of publishing the full blueprint.

"Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales."

Under the new plans, it will invest £1.3 billion on expanding electric vehicle charge points in homes and streets across England and make £582 million available in grants for people to buy zero or ultra-low emission vehicles.

Meanwhile, nearly £500 million will be spent in the next four years on the development and production of electric vehicle batteries.

Under proposals to reduce carbon-emitting gas usage, another £500 million is earmarked to trial using hydrogen in homes for heating and cooking. The government is aiming to build a "Hydrogen Neighbourhood" within three years, a "Hydrogen Village" by 2025, and a town of tens of thousands of homes using the gas by the end of the decade.

The U.K. is due to host the COP26 global climate conference next year, after a 12-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain has also pledged to reduce its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies)