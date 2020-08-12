172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|uk-plunges-into-deep-recession-rishi-sunak-admits-hard-times-are-here-5690441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK plunges into deep recession, Rishi Sunak admits ‘hard times are here'

It marks the first time in 11 years that the UK has tipped into a recession, which is defined by two consecutive three-month periods of falling GDP.

PTI

The UK economy plunged into a deep recession as it shrank 20.4 percent between April and June at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, according to new figures released on Wednesday.

Reacting to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak admitted that it indicated that the “hard times” had warned about are here and that many more jobs will be lost.

"I've said before that hard times were ahead, and today's figures confirm that hard times are here," Sunak told 'Sky News'.

Close

"Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this, and I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity," he said.

related news

It marks the first time in 11 years that the UK has tipped into a recession, which is defined by two consecutive three-month periods of falling GDP.

The latest GDP figures released by the ONS showed that it fell by 20.4 percent between April to June, following a drop of 2.2 percent between January to March.

"The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record,” said Jonathan Athow, Deputy National Statistician at the ONS.

"The economy began to bounce back in June, with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and house-building continuing to recover. Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck," said Athow.

"Overall, productivity saw its largest-ever fall in the second quarter. Hospitality was worst hit, with productivity in that industry falling by three-quarters in recent months,” he said.

The sharp fall in output was largely driven by the lockdown induced closure of shops, hotels, restaurants and schools, with the services sector suffering the biggest quarterly decline on record. On a month-on-month basis, the economy grew by 8.7 percent in June, building on growth in May.

Industry groups urged the government for action against a feared second wave of the deadly coronavirus as well as Britain's exit from the European Union (EU), which will come into full force at the end of the Brexit transition period from January 2021 and a future UK-EU trade agreement is still being negotiated.

"This confirms the economic pummelling from the essential public health measures put in place to contain COVID-19. With people's movement restricted over the second quarter, it's unsurprising that sectors like hospitality, arts and entertainment felt the full brunt of lockdown,” said Alpesh Paleja, the Lead Economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

"Encouragingly, the economy grew in May and June, indicating that the early stages of a recovery are underway. Yet cashflow constraints are still biting hard for businesses, and with the pandemic not going away anytime soon, a sustained recovery is by no means assured,” he said.

"The dual threats of a second wave and slow progress over Brexit negotiations are also particularly concerning, underlining the need for maximum agility from government on both these issues, allowing a greater focus on the economy's long-term future,” he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Rishi Sunak #United Kingdom #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.