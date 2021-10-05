MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UK pledges to hit all-renewable electricity by 2035

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believed the U.K. could get to get to complete clean energy production including renewable sources and nuclear power by the middle of the next decade.

Associated Press
October 05, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters/Lee Smith)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters/Lee Smith)

All Britains electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, the governing Conservatives announced Monday, saying the move would help end the countrys reliance on imported fuel.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the only way to strengthen Britains energy security is zero carbon power that is generated in this country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he believed the U.K. could get to get to complete clean energy production including renewable sources and nuclear power by the middle of the next decade.

Britain gets a big chunk of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and sun, and has largely ended the use of coal power, but remains heavily reliant on natural gas. Surging gas prices worldwide are driving up energy bills for millions of people in Britain.

The advantage of that is that it will mean that, for the first time, the U.K. is not dependent on hydrocarbons coming from overseas with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risk that poses for peoples pockets and for the consumer, Johnson said in Manchester, where the governing Conservatives are holding their annual conference.

Close

Related stories

Johnson is eager to burnish Britains green credentials before a major U.N. climate summit that is due to open in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October. Johnson, as host, is trying to get other world leaders to increase their carbon-cutting pledges so the world can keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace U.K., welcomed what he called the British governments realization that gas needs to be taken out of the electricity system, but said he was disappointed by the continuing commitment to nuclear energy.
Associated Press
Tags: #Boris Johnson #electricity #UK #world
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.