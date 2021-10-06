UK plans to ban essay mills, outlaw ‘contract cheating’

Essay mills that offer essay-writing services to students in exchange for a fee will soon become a criminal offense in England, as the government is planning to outlaw “contract cheating” and reform the country’s education system.

The United Kingdom government on October 5 announced it was planning to declare provision, arrangement, or advertising of “cheating services” for financial gains a criminal offense.

Speaking about the decision, England Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: “Essay mills are completely unethical and profit by undermining the hard work most students do. We are taking steps to ban these cheating services.”

He added: “Banning essay mills will help to safeguard the academic integrity and standards of post-16 and higher education in England and protect students from falling prey to the deceptive marketing techniques of contract cheating services.”

This move is among a number of measures that are being introduced to England’s ‘Skills and Post-16 Education Bill’, aiming at transforming the skills and training scenario in the country and level up opportunities.

The law is looking to introduce equality in technical education in careers advice in schools so that all students can learn of the wide range of career opportunities and training available to them aside from the traditional academic route.

Burghart said: “We have also announced a new measure to make sure all young people receive broader career guidance so everyone can get the advice that’s right for them.”