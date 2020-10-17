UK plans ban on Botox, lip fillers for under-18s

The UK has made a move to ban teenagers from getting Botox and lip fillers, amid concerns that they are getting influenced by reality TV stars and social media.

A Second Reading of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Bill was held on October 16. The bill plans to ban under-18s from legally getting Botox and lip fillers.

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Laura Trott, who introduced the bill, cited a survey which indicated that 100,000 under-16s had had cosmetic treatments.

UK lawmakers noted that teenagers are at risk of infection, scarring, tissue death and other complications arising out of cosmetic surgery.

"We must stop the dangerous and unnecessary non-medical procedures that can ruin children's lives," Trott said, as quoted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The absence of a legal age limit for Botox and dermal fillers means any 15-year-old could walk into a shop and get their lips injected by someone with no qualifications whatsoever," Trott told parliament.

"This cannot be allowed to continue," she said.

Many Parliamentarians expressed their support for the bill, saying that social media has normalised youngsters seeking cosmetic treatments, The Thomson Reuters Foundation reported.

Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who provide non-surgical cosmetic treatments, cited an increase in the number of botched treatments.

In 2019, 45 complaints of botched procedures on individuals aged below 18 were recorded, higher than nine reported in 2018.

"Girls think these are risk-free treatments like getting your nails or hair done, when in fact they are serious medical treatments that could cause horrible things if they go wrong," Save Face Director Ashley Collins told The Thomson Reuters Foundation.