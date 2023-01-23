English
    UK petition demands independent probe into BBC series on PM Modi

    The Change.Org petition labels 'India: The Modi Question', the first part of which aired last week and the second is due to be aired on Tuesday, as a piece of 'sinister propaganda journalism that deliberately misinforms its viewers'.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
    Change.Org petition also urges the UK's independent media watchdog 'the Office of Communications (OFCOM)' to hold the BBC to account

    A new online petition has demanded an independent probe into a "serious breach" by the BBC in its duties as a public broadcaster in the UK over the controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Call for an Independent Investigation into the BBC over Modi documentary on Change.Org, which 'strongly' condemns the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for failing to meet the highest standards of editorial impartiality, has attracted over 2,500 signatures since it went online on Sunday night.

    The petition labels 'India: The Modi Question', the first part of which aired last week and the second is due to be aired on Tuesday, as a piece of 'sinister propaganda journalism that deliberately misinforms its viewers'.

    "We strongly condemn the BBC for failing to meet the highest standards of editorial impartiality in its two-part documentary 'India: The Modi Question'," it reads.

    The BBC has defended the series as rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards