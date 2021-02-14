UK MPs call on government to stamp out China, Russia from defence industry

Representative image: Reuters

The Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom have called on the government to stamp out Chinese and Russian investment in the defence supply chain.

After a warning, a parliamentary inquiry into foreign involvement in the UK defence supply chain was conducted, which concluded that tougher measures were needed to protect companies from “hostile foreign ownership,” reported The Financial Times.

The move is argued to be urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic has already weakened many small and medium-sized businesses, potentially making them vulnerable to takeover, said the report, citing findings of the inquiry.

According to conservative MP and chair of the House of Commons defence subcommittee, Richard Drax, “Investment in the defence supply chain from all countries that fall outside of an approved list, including Russia and China, must be barred”.

No British company should be left with the choice of either going under or accepting hostile foreign investment, Drax was quoted as saying.

The inquiry pointed out that Chinese investors acquired six UK companies listing defence as a key business area over the past decade, the report said.

It also expressed dismay at a decision to acquire two second-hand Chinese 737 airliners to convert into E-7 Wedgetail aircraft carrying the UK’s airborne early warning and control capacity, the report stated.

The ministry of defence should “urgently assess the implications of Chinese ownership of the companies listed within this report,” the report quoted MPs as saying.

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to take a more assertive stance on potential threats posed by Beijing and Moscow in the forthcoming defence and foreign policy review, said the report.