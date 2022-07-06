 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK ministers, including new Finance Minister, to tell Johnson to go-reports

Jul 06, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

According to reports in the media on Wednesday, a number of cabinet members, including the person who was recently named the new finance minister, are likely to request that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign.

A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the man who has just been appointed as the new finance minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said Transport Minister Grant Shapps would lead a delegation on Wednesday evening. The Times newspaper reported that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson's government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation.

Zahawi had told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he gave his total backing to Johnson.

Asked about the reports, Johnson declined to comment directly.

 

