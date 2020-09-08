172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|uk-minister-says-growing-number-of-covid-19-cases-is-concerning-5811881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK minister says growing number of COVID-19 cases is concerning

"There's a big burden on all of us now to follow the guidance as closely as we can or else we do risk greater restrictions later this year," housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

Reuters

A British government minister said on Tuesday that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was concerning and he called on people to follow health guidance or risk tougher restrictions in the coming months.

"There's a big burden on all of us now to follow the guidance as closely as we can or else we do risk greater restrictions later this year," housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

Other top government officials have also expressed concern about a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #UK #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.