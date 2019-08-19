UK minister Michael Gove: No-deal Brexit will mean 'bumps in the road'

"It is the case, as everyone knows, that if we do have a 'no-deal' exit there will inevitably be some disruption, some bumps in the road. That's why we want a deal," Gove told reporters.
Britain will experience "bumps in the road" if it leaves the European Union without a deal, but is more prepared for that outcome than it previously was, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating 'no-deal' Brexit planning, said on Sunday.
"It is the case, as everyone knows, that if we do have a 'no-deal' exit there will inevitably be some disruption, some bumps in the road. That's why we want a deal," Gove told reporters."But it is also the case that the UK government is far more prepared now than it was in the past."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:02 am