UK leadership contender Penny Mordaunt "getting the numbers": Campaign spokesperson
Penny Mordaunt is speaking to colleagues from across the party. She's getting the numbers and she's in it to win it," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Reuters
October 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
Britain's Tory Leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt looks on outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2X6X9G47GJ
Penny Mordaunt, one of two candidates to be Britain's next prime minister, is still in the leadership race and is gaining endorsements, a campaign spokesperson said on Monday.
Penny is speaking to colleagues from across the party. She's getting the numbers and she's in it to win it," the spokesperson said in a statement.