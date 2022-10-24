English
    UK leadership contender Penny Mordaunt "getting the numbers": Campaign spokesperson

    Penny Mordaunt is speaking to colleagues from across the party. She's getting the numbers and she's in it to win it," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    Reuters
    October 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Britain's Tory Leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt looks on outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2X6X9G47GJ

    Penny Mordaunt, one of two candidates to be Britain's next prime minister, is still in the leadership race and is gaining endorsements, a campaign spokesperson said on Monday.

    Penny is speaking to colleagues from across the party. She's getting the numbers and she's in it to win it," the spokesperson said in a statement.
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:52 pm
