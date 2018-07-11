App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK lawmaker says fine imposed on Facebook over user privacy

Collins said today that the company "should now make the results of their internal investigations known to the ICO, our committee and other relevant investigatory authorities."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The chairman of the UK Parliament's media committee says the government office that investigated the Cambridge Analytica scandal has fined Facebook 500,000 pounds (USD 663,000) for failing to safeguard users' data. Damian Collins said the Information Commissioner's Office concluded that Facebook "contravened the law by failing to safeguard people's information."

Collins said today that the company "should now make the results of their internal investigations known to the ICO, our committee and other relevant investigatory authorities."

Facebook has been under scrutiny since allegations surfaced that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The alleged offenses took place before the roll out of new European Union data protection laws that allow for much larger fines.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:42 am

tags #Cambridge Analytica #Facebook #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.