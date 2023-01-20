 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The government said in a statement it had been invited by Ukraine to join the group and encouraged other G7 nations to also take part.

Britain said on Friday it had joined a group of international partners pursuing criminal accountability for Russias invasion of Ukraine.

"These atrocities must not go unpunished," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, citing the deaths of soldiers and civilians and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.

"Thats why the UK has accepted Ukraines invitation to join this coalition, bringing our legal expertise to the table to explore options to ensure Russias leaders are held to account fully for their actions.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has denied targeting civilians and other war crimes.

The statement said Britain's involvement would include assessing the feasibility of a new 'hybrid' tribunal, which it described as a specialised court integrated into Ukraines national justice system with international elements.