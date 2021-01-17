UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of meeting

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June.

The G7 summit is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11-13, 2021, said a statement by the British High Commission on January 17.

According to an NDTV report, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India ahead of the summit.

Johnson had recently cancelled his visit to India after he was invited as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the new COVID strain.

Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited as guest countries to the summit. The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

“The G7 Summit will be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK’s G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future. The UK has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year’s G7,” Johnson's office said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

According to the statement, Johnson wants to use the meeting to intensify cooperation between the world's democratic and technologically advanced nations.

"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," the Prime Minister said, as quoted in the statement.

The UK, which formally left the EU on December 31, 2020, as part of the Brexit process, will assume in February the pro tempore presidency of the UN Security Council and later this year will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and a global education conference aimed at getting children in the developing world into school.