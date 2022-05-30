UK introduces new work visa scheme for world’s top graduates. Check eligibility criteria, other details here

The United Kingdom, under its new post-Brexit points-based immigration rules, has launched a new scheme to attract talent from the world over. The new UK visa scheme will let graduates from across the world’s top universities apply for a British visa without a job offer in hand, The Telegraph reported.

The scheme will be available to all graduates who have passed out from top universities based outside the UK (such as Harvard and Yale) over the past five years. Such graduates will be eligible for the visa scheme regardless of their place of origin.

The UK government has announced that applicants with both bachelor’s or master’s degrees will be eligible for the special two-year visa; for graduates with doctorates the visa will be for a maximum period of three years.

The offerings don’t end here: The new work UK visa will also allow such top graduates to bring their families along. Further, the graduates will have the option to switch to a long-term employment visa later if they wish to.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the scheme as an “exciting new route” that the Boris Johnson government has adopted to “put ability and talent first, and not where someone comes from”.

The work visas aim to attract top graduates to begin their careers in the UK. Chancellor Rishi Sunak explained that the move would enable the country “to grow as an international hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship”.

“We want the businesses of tomorrow to be built here today, which is why I call on students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to forge their careers here,” he added.