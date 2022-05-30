English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK introduces new work visa scheme for world’s top graduates. Check eligibility criteria, other details here

    The scheme will be available to all graduates who have passed out from top universities based outside the UK (such as Harvard and Yale) over the past five years. Such graduates will be eligible for the visa scheme regardless of their place of origin.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The United Kingdom, under its new post-Brexit points-based immigration rules, has launched a new scheme to attract talent from the world over. The new UK visa scheme will let graduates from across the world’s top universities apply for a British visa without a job offer in hand, The Telegraph reported.

    The scheme will be available to all graduates who have passed out from top universities based outside the UK (such as Harvard and Yale) over the past five years. Such graduates will be eligible for the visa scheme regardless of their place of origin.

    The UK government has announced that applicants with both bachelor’s or master’s degrees will be eligible for the special two-year visa; for graduates with doctorates the visa will be for a maximum period of three years.

    The offerings don’t end here: The new work UK visa will also allow such top graduates to bring their families along. Further, the graduates will have the option to switch to a long-term employment visa later if they wish to.

    UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the scheme as an “exciting new route” that the Boris Johnson government has adopted to “put ability and talent first, and not where someone comes from”.

    Close

    Related stories

    The work visas aim to attract top graduates to begin their careers in the UK. Chancellor Rishi Sunak explained that the move would enable the country “to grow as an international hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship”.

    “We want the businesses of tomorrow to be built here today, which is why I call on students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to forge their careers here,” he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Immigration #post-Brexit #UK visa #United Kingdom #work visa
    first published: May 30, 2022 04:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.