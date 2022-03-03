English
    UK intelligence says Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

    "The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30km from the centre of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion," Britain’s defence ministry said in an intelligence update.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Russia’s advance on the Ukrainian capital has made little progress over the past three days and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands, according to British military intelligence.

    "The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," it said.

    "Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands. Some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson but the military situation remains unclear."

    "The Russian defence ministry has been forced to admit that 498 Russian soldiers have already been killed and 1,597 wounded in Putin’s war. The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise."
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 01:05 pm

