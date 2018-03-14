UK insurer Prudential says to split into two

A nominee is only the receiver of money. He or he has to hand over the money to legal heirs.

British insurance giant Prudential announced today that it will split into two separate companies, with one focused on asset management and the other on insurance.

The demerger will create M&G Prudential, a savings and investment provider for UK and Europe, and Prudential plc, which will focus on insurance opportunities in Asia, the United States and Africa, the company said in a statement.