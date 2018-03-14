UK insurer Prudential says to split into two

The demerger will create M&G Prudential, a savings and investment provider for UK and Europe, and Prudential plc, which will focus on insurance opportunities in Asia, the United States and Africa, the company said in a statement.
British insurance giant Prudential announced today that it will split into two separate companies, with one focused on asset management and the other on insurance.The demerger will create M&G Prudential, a savings and investment provider for UK and Europe, and Prudential plc, which will focus on insurance opportunities in Asia, the United States and Africa, the company said in a statement.