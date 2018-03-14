App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 14, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK insurer Prudential says to split into two

The demerger will create M&G Prudential, a savings and investment provider for UK and Europe, and Prudential plc, which will focus on insurance opportunities in Asia, the United States and Africa, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A nominee is only the receiver of money. He or he has to hand over the money to legal heirs.
A nominee is only the receiver of money. He or he has to hand over the money to legal heirs.

British insurance giant Prudential announced today that it will split into two separate companies, with one focused on asset management and the other on insurance.

The demerger will create M&G Prudential, a savings and investment provider for UK and Europe, and Prudential plc, which will focus on insurance opportunities in Asia, the United States and Africa, the company said in a statement.

tags #M&G #Prudential #World News

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC