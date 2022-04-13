English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK inflation strikes 30-year high

    Inflation surged to 7.0 percent in March from 6.2 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

    AFP
    April 13, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Britain's annual inflation rate soared to the highest level in three decades last month as energy prices rocket, official data showed Wednesday.

    Inflation surged to 7.0 percent in March from 6.2 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

    "Broad-based price rises saw annual inflation increase sharply again in March," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

    "Amongst the largest increases were petrol costs."

    Prices of restaurant meals and hotel rooms also rose steeply last month after falling a year earlier during a pandemic lockdown in the UK.

    Close

    Costs are surging worldwide as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns and on fallout from the war in Ukraine.

    US inflation rose by a huge 8.5 percent over the 12 months to March, the biggest jump in four decades, official data showed Tuesday.

    Sharp price rises across the board are forcing central banks around the world to hike interest rates, curbing economic growth recovery.

    European Central Bank governors meet Thursday to ponder record-high inflation in the eurozone and fresh economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, with policymakers signalling a willingness to take action sooner rather than later.

    The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have already announced their first rate hikes to combat price pressures, leaving the ECB looking out of step.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #inflation #UK inflation #World News
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.