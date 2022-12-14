 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK inflation slows to 10.7% in November

AFP
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

The Consumer Prices Index eased to 10.7 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Inflation

British inflation slowed in November from October's 41-year peak, data showed Wednesday, but remains elevated as a cost-of-living crisis sparks strikes across the economy.

The Consumer Prices Index eased to 10.7 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That compared with 11.1 percent in October, which was the highest level since 1981. Market expectations had been for a November reading of 10.9 percent.

The modest slowdown followed falls in the price of motor fuel, but inflation remains high owing to soaring domestic energy and food bills.

The data was published on the eve of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England, which is widely expected to deliver the ninth hike in a row as policymakers try to tackle rampant prices.

It also comes as strikes spread across the economy, with workers protesting over salaries that have failed to keep pace with runaway inflation.