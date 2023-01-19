 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK inflation slows in December but remains sky-high

AFP
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Official data revealed that average British wages sank 2.6 percent at the end of last year as pay rises failed to keep pace with inflation, triggering major strike action.

Annual inflation in Britain slowed to 10.5 percent in December, official data showed Wednesday, but remained close to historically high levels that are causing a cost-of-living crisis and mass strikes.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate compared with 10.7 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said in statement.

"Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

He noted that petrol prices "fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly".

"However, this was offset by increases for coach and air fares as well as overnight hotel accommodation," Fitzner added.

UK inflation began soaring last year amid sharp price rises worldwide due to supply constraints caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lifting of Covid pandemic lockdowns.