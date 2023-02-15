 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK inflation retreats further, remains above 10%

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Inflation around the world is easing after striking the highest levels in decades last year as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia fuelled energy and food prices.

British annual inflation dropped further last month on easing transport costs, official data showed Wednesday, but remains above a historically-high 10 percent.

The UK Consumer Prices Index fell to 10.1 percent in January compared with a rate of 10.5 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement Wednesday.

UK inflation has dropped in recent months from a peak of above 11 percent in October, which was reached also on shortages of supplies of goods and services as economies reopened from Covid lockdowns.