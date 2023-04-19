 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK inflation eases but holds above 10%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

UK inflation slowed slightly last month but held stubbornly above 10 percent, official data showed Wednesday, further fuelling a cost-of-living crisis despite an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by a stronger-than-expected 10.1 percent in March, down from 10.4 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Inflation nevertheless held in double figures on soaring food and housing costs including electricity and gas bills.

Market expectations had been for a drop below 10 percent.