UK indicates it will send battle tanks to Ukraine

Reuters
Jan 14, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

Media reports have suggested Britain was in discussions with Ukraine to deliver the Challenger 2 tanks to help the country fight invading Russian forces.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that Britain would send Ukraine send some of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support during a phone call on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Sunak's office has previously said Britain would co-ordinate its support with allies after Germany, France and the United States all indicated last week they would provide armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

"The prime minister outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine."

Sunak's office said further details would be provided shortly.