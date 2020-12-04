PlusFinancial Times
UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year: Minister

"We are starting initially with 800,000 and then let's see where we end up by the end of the year in terms of the numbers that we acquire. That will depend on the manufacturing," Sharma said on Sky News.
Reuters
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:44 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Britain hopes for millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year but the final figure will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britain's business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.

"We are starting initially with 800,000 and then let's see where we end up by the end of the year in terms of the numbers that we acquire. That will depend on the manufacturing," Sharma said on Sky News.

"I hope we will have some millions by the end of this year but of course what we also always said is that the vast majority of this vaccination programme will take place in the new year."
Reuters
#coronavirus #World News
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:44 pm

