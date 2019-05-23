App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK has warned 16 NATO allies of Russia hacking attempts: Foreign Minister

"This global campaign also seeks to compromise central government networks," he will warn, according to extracts of the speech released by his department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Britain has shared with 16 NATO allies details of malicious Russian cyber activity in their countries over the last 18 months, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt was to say on Thursday.

He will accuse Russia's intelligence services of mounting a "global campaign" targeting critical infrastructure, during a speech at the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in London, to be attended by the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg.

"This global campaign also seeks to compromise central government networks," he will warn, according to extracts of the speech released by his department.

"I can disclose that in the last 18 months, the National Cyber Security Centre has shared information and assessments with 16 NATO Allies -- and even more nations outside the Alliance -- of Russian cyber activity in their countries." NATO has 29 member states.

He will say that attempts to influence elections in the United States and Ukraine "breach international law -- and justify a proportionate response."

"Together, we possess options for responding to any attacks. We should be prepared to use them." London's relationship with Moscow has deteriorated since the rule of President Vladimir Putin, culminating in the poisoning last year of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal on British soil.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 05:57 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.