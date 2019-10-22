App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK government may struggle to pass Brexit legislative timetable: Report

"If govt loses control of timetable it might lose control of the whole thing and end up losing or with something totally unrecognisable anyway," Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson may struggle to pass his legislative timetable on Tuesday to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union in nine days time, the BBC's political editor reported.

"If govt loses control of timetable it might lose control of the whole thing and end up losing or with something totally unrecognisable anyway," Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Brexit #UK government #World News

