Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 07:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK government gives go-ahead to Heathrow airport expansion

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain's cabinet today gave the go-ahead to a controversial project to build a third runway at London Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport by passenger numbers, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said.

"The time for action is now," Grayling said after a cabinet meeting, as he laid out the government's plans in parliament, which is expected to vote on the project in the coming weeks.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Heathrow airport #UK government #World News

