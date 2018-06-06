UK government gives go-ahead to Heathrow airport expansion

"The time for action is now," Grayling said after a cabinet meeting, as he laid out the government's plans in parliament, which is expected to vote on the project in the coming weeks.
Britain's cabinet today gave the go-ahead to a controversial project to build a third runway at London Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport by passenger numbers, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said."The time for action is now," Grayling said after a cabinet meeting, as he laid out the government's plans in parliament, which is expected to vote on the project in the coming weeks.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:30 pm