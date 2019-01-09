UK government defeated in vote, lawmakers create new obstacle to no-deal Brexit

The 303 to 296 defeat means that the government will need explicit parliamentary approval to leave the EU without a deal before it can use certain powers relating to taxation law.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's government suffered a defeat in parliament on Tuesday when lawmakers who oppose leaving the European Union without a deal won a vote on creating a fresh obstacle to a no-deal Brexit.
The 303 to 296 defeat means that the government will need explicit parliamentary approval to leave the EU without a deal before it can use certain powers relating to taxation law. May's office had earlier downplayed the technical impact of defeat.The defeat also highlights May's weak position as leader of a divided party just days before she is due to hold a pivotal vote on whether to approve the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 08:34 am