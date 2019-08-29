App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK government dares Brexit opponents: Change the law or change the government

Britain will leave the European Union on October 31.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said lawmakers who want to stop a no-deal Brexit have two choices: change the law or change the government, and if they fail to choose, Britain will leave the European Union on October 31.

"All these people who are wailing and gnashing of teeth know that there are two ways of doing what they want to do," Rees-Mogg, a eurosceptic who is in charge of managing government business in parliament, told the BBC.

"One, is to change the government and the other is to change the law. If they do either of those will that will then have an effect.

Close
"If they don't have either the courage or the gumption to do either of those then we will leave on the 31st of October in accordance with the referendum result."

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #world

