UK government announces 500 million sterling green investments

Included in this will be a 400 million pound fund to develop rapid charging infrastructure points for electric vehicles.
The British government said on September 10 it will invest more than 500 million pounds ($616 million) in green technologies.
Included in this will be a 400 million pound fund to develop rapid charging infrastructure points for electric vehicles.
A further 143 million pounds will be invested in green projects, including greenhouse gas removal technologies and measures to address air pollution.
The government plans to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 03:33 pm