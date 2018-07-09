App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:36 PM IST

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits to add to pressure on PM May over Brexit

The UK is due to leave the 28-member European Union on March 29, 2019, but the two sides have yet to agree how the trade will work between them afterward.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Boris Johnson today resigned as UK's Foreign Secretary amid a growing political crisis over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy. Johnson is second senior Cabinet minister to quit within hours following Brexit Secretary David Davis's exit.

His departure came 30 minutes before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to address Parliament about her new Brexit plan, which has angered many Tory MPs, the BBC reported.

In a statement, No 10 thanked Johnson for his work and said a replacement would be announced shortly, the report said.
