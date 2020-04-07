App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, 39, next in line to lead country after Raab

Johnson spent a night in intensive care receiving oxygen treatment following his admission to hospital with a persistent high temperature and cough, more than a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak would take responsibility for leading the country if Dominic Raab, currently standing in for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were also incapacitated.

Johnson spent a night in intensive care receiving oxygen treatment following his admission to hospital with a persistent high temperature and cough, more than a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Foreign minister Raab has taken over some of the British leader's responsibilities, including chairing the government's daily meeting on the coronavirus crisis, although the 55-year Johnson remains prime minister.

Close

"There is an established order of precedence," Johnson's spokesman said. "In line with the order of precedence, the Chancellor (Sunak) would follow from the Foreign Secretary."

related news

Sunak was a surprise appointment as finance minister in February, when Johnson's planned reshuffle of his ministerial team was blown off track by the resignation of then-finance minister Sajid Javid.

Sunak, a 39-year old former Goldman Sachs banker and staunch Johnson loyalist, has already risen rapidly through the ranks of government to one of the highest offices in the land, having only entered parliament in 2015.

He delivered his first budget in March, only weeks after taking office. He then had to pledge hundreds of billions of pounds of unprecedented support for British businesses when the government effectively shuttered much of the economy to keep people at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #coronavirus #Rishi Sunak #United Kingdom #World News

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.