App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK finance minister Philip Hammond to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM

Johnson is widely expected to win the governing, centre-right Conservative Party's leadership contest on July 23 and be named as prime minister once Theresa May resigns the premiership on July 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British finance minister Philip Hammond said on July 21  he would make a point of resigning before Boris Johnson became prime minister, saying he could never agree to his Brexit strategy.

Johnson is widely expected to win the governing, centre-right Conservative Party's leadership contest on July 23 and be named as prime minister once Theresa May resigns the premiership on July 24.

Hammond has become an increasingly fierce critic of Johnson's Brexit strategy -- leaving the European Union with or without a deal on October 31 -- and would never have expected to remain as chancellor of the Exchequer in a Johnson government.

Close

But the fact that the second-most senior figure in the government is making a point of resigning rather than wait to be moved on in the incoming prime minister's reshuffle is a significant gesture -- and an indicator of the opposition Johnson could face in pursuing his Brexit strategy.

related news

"I'm sure I'm not going to be sacked because I'm going to resign before we get to that point," Hammond told BBC television.

"Assuming that Boris Johnson becomes the next prime minister, I understand that his conditions for serving in his government would include accepting a no-deal exit on the 31st of October.

"That is not something that I could ever sign up to. It's very important that the prime minister is able to have a chancellor who is closely aligned with him in terms of policy, and I therefore intend to resign to Theresa May before she goes to the palace to tender her own resignation on Wednesday."

May will head to Buckingham Palace in London on July 24 to see Queen Elizabeth II, the head of state, and relinquish her office.

Johnson's rival for the premiership is Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who has said that Britain should prepare for a no-deal Brexit if a deal seems unlikely by the end of September.

Hunt would be prepared to delay Britain's departure date if a deal seemed within reach but is also prepared to take Britain out of the EU without a divorce deal.

Hunt has not said who he wants running the Treasury should he win the leadership contest.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.