Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK euroskeptics urge PM Theresa May to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit

In an open letter, 60 lawmakers, economists and business chiefs say Britain should threaten to withhold the 39 billion pound ($52 billion) divorce bill it has already agreed to pay.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pro-Brexit politicians and business figures are urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to be ready to walk away from the European Union without a trade agreement, despite warnings from major manufacturers that a "no deal" Brexit would be an economic disaster.

The letter released Sunday by Economists for Free Trade urges U.K. authorities "to accelerate their preparations for 'no deal' and a move to a World Trade Deal under WTO rules." That would mean trade barriers between Britain and the EU.

The letter released Sunday by Economists for Free Trade urges U.K. authorities "to accelerate their preparations for 'no deal' and a move to a World Trade Deal under WTO rules." That would mean trade barriers between Britain and the EU.

Still, Airbus, Siemens and BMW have all warned that leaving the EU without a free-trade deal would hurt British businesses and jobs.(AP) AMS .
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Brexit #Theresa May #World News

