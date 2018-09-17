App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK economy will shrink without Brexit deal, IMF warns

The Fund predicted Britain's economy would grow by about 1.5 percent a year in 2018 and 2019 lagging behind Germany and France if a broad Brexit agreement was struck.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's economy will shrink if it leaves the European Union without a Brexit deal and it will suffer some damage whatever terms it agrees, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, challenging the promises of some Brexit supporters.

The Fund predicted Britain's economy would grow by about 1.5 percent a year in 2018 and 2019 lagging behind Germany and France if a broad Brexit agreement was struck.

"I'm a desperate optimist, and I very much hope and pray that there will be a deal between the European Union and the UK," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. But failure to get a deal would lead to a contraction, she said.

"Let me be clear, compared with today's smooth single market, all the likely Brexit scenarios will have costs for the economy and to a lesser extent as well for the EU," Lagarde said as the IMF presented its annual report on Britain's economy.

related news

"The larger the impediments to trade in the new relationship, the costlier it will be. This should be fairly obvious, but it seems that sometimes it is not."

Britain is due to leave the EU in little more than six months' time but London and Brussels have yet to strike a deal to secure a transition period.

Prime Minister Theresa May has struggled to bridge a deep divide within her Conservative Party about how close a relationship Britain should have with the EU. She is hoping to make progress towards a deal when she meets fellow EU leaders this week.

British finance minister Philip Hammond, speaking alongside Lagarde, said the government had to heed the "clear warnings" from the IMF of a no-deal Brexit.

Hammond has been criticised by some Conservative Party lawmakers who say he wants to keep Britain too close to the EU.

Many Brexit supporters say Britain must distance itself from Brussels in order to strike its own trade deals with fast-growing economies around the world.

The IMF said those kind of deals would not offset the drag to the economy from leaving the EU.

Ruth Lea, an economist with Arbuthnot Banking Group and a Brexit advocate, accused the IMF of joining a new round of "Project Fear," a term Brexit supporters use for pre-referendum warnings of the economic consequences of a Leave vote.

"Did they learn nothing from their loss of credibility after Project Fear Mark 1? In other words, stop making bold claims when you really don't know what will happen," Lea said on Twitter.

Britain's economy the world's fifth-biggest slowed after the 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU and it continues to be outpaced by most other rich nations.

However, stronger-than-expected data last week showed the economy had its fastest growth in nearly a year, helped by the World Cup and hot summer weather. The IMF said there was a "daunting" range of issues still to be dealt with before Brexit.

Lagarde also said the IMF would lower its forecast for global economic growth when it updates its outlook in November.

"But I can say at this point, without disclosing any numbers, is that clouds on the horizon have not become lighter but darker," she said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Brexit #Christine Lagarde #UK economy #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.