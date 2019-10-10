App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK economy shrinks as Brexit looms

Gross domestic product -- the combined value of all goods and services produced in the economy -- slid 0.1 percent in August from July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain's economy contracted in August, official data showed Thursday ahead of the nation's exit from the European Union later this month.

Gross domestic product -- the combined value of all goods and services produced in the economy -- slid 0.1 percent in August from July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That contrasted with upwardly-revised monthly expansion of 0.4 percent in July.

Close

On a brighter note however, the ONS also revealed that the economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to August compared with the previous quarter.

related news

"Growth increased in the latest three months, despite a weak performance across manufacturing, with TV and film production helping to boost the services sector," said Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS.

Sterling barely budged on the monthly reading, which was only moderately worse than market expectations of zero growth.

"The most recent GDP readings from the UK have shown a contraction in month-on-month terms -- but taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it does not appear quite so bad," noted XTB analyst David Cheetham.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Economy #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.