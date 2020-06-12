App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:07 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | UK economy shrinks 20.4% during April due to COVID-19 lockdown

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said April's fall is “the biggest the UK has ever seen,” and “almost 10 times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall.”

Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4 percent in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said April's fall is “the biggest the UK has ever seen,” and “almost 10 times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall.”

April's decline follows a 5.8 percent contraction in March.

In April, the economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February.

The UK was put into lockdown on March 23 and restrictions are slowly being eased. On Monday, nonessential shops, such as department stores and electronic retailers, are due to reopen.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #UK #World News

