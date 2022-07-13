English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK economy rebounds 0.5% in May

    Gross domestic product expanded by 0.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, beating expectations of no growth.

    AFP
    July 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on May 18 outlined various “threats to the global economy”, but thought a “synchronised US, China, Europe recession is unlikely” (Representative Image)

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on May 18 outlined various “threats to the global economy”, but thought a “synchronised US, China, Europe recession is unlikely” (Representative Image)

    Britain's economy rebounded in May, official data showed Wednesday, dampening fears of a slowdown despite surging inflation and rising interest rates.

    Gross domestic product expanded by 0.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, beating expectations of no growth.

    The rebound was driven by a bounceback in construction, manufacturing and services.

    That followed a 0.2-percent decline in April, which was revised up from a 0.3-percent contraction.

    The Bank of England has hiked interest rates five times since December in a bid to tame runaway inflation, which has sparked a cost-of-living crisis.
    AFP
    Tags: #UK economy #World News
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.