UK economy posts surprise growth in November

Jan 13, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Gross domestic product added just 0.1 percent in the month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, aided by the services sector and despite widespread strikes.

Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in November, official data showed Friday, but it is widely tipped to enter recession this year as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

That followed expansion of 0.5 percent in October.

However, GDP shrank 0.3 percent in the three months to November compared with the three months to August.

"While the economy performed better than expected in November, the data can't mask the underlining problems in the UK economy," said economist Alpesh Paleja at the CBI business lobby.

"High inflation is severely impacting household budgets and businesses are facing intense cost pressures. As a result, consumer spending and investment plans are weakening.