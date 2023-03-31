 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK economy grows slightly in late 2022: Official data

Mar 31, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) initially said growth had been flat in the October-December period.

The British economy performed slightly better than previously estimated in the final quarter of last year as it expanded by 0.1 percent, revised official data showed Friday.

Either way, the UK narrowly avoided falling into recession at the end of 2022.

"The economy performed a little more strongly... than previously estimated, with later data showing telecommunications, construction and manufacturing all faring better than initially thought," noted ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan.