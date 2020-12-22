UK economy grew by record 16% in third quarter after first lockdown slump

Source: Reuters

Britain's economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.

Also Read: Suspension of UK flights: What you need to know as a passenger

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the New COVID strain

Gross domestic product grew by a record 16.0 percent in the third quarter - revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5 percent - but that still did not make up for its 18.8 percent slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down.