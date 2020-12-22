MARKET NEWS

UK economy grew by record 16% in third quarter after first lockdown slump

Gross domestic product grew by a record 16.0 percent in the third quarter - revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5 percent - but that still did not make up for its 18.8 percent slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down.

Reuters
December 22, 2020 / 01:22 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Britain's economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Economy #United Kingdom #World News
Dec 22, 2020 01:10 pm

