UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth

Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:30 pm